Sweden and Finland warned citizens about the potential of a war, urging them to be ready, as the Russia-Ukraine war drags toward the end of its third year.

The Nordic neighbors have dropped decades of military non-alignment to join the U.S.-led defense alliance NATO in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"The security situation is serious and we all need to strengthen our resilience to face various crises and ultimately war," said Mikael Frisell, the director of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) which sent out the brochures.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Stockholm has repeatedly urged Swedes to prepare both mentally and logistically for the possibility of an armed conflict.

After the end of the Cold War, the country drastically slashed its defense spending as it focused its military efforts on international peacekeeping missions.

But it reversed course following Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Since then, Stockholm has reintroduced limited conscription, massively increased defense spending and reopened a garrison on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland.

It subsequently strengthened bomb shelters, shored up drinking water supplies and transport infrastructure, appointed a minister of civil defense and established a Psychological Defence Agency aimed at combatting disinformation.

The 32-page booklet "If Crisis or War Comes," which started being distributed on Monday, contains information about how to prepare for war, natural disasters and cyber or terror attacks.

Sent to 5.2 million households over the next two weeks, it is an updated version of a pamphlet that Sweden has issued five times since World War II.

The new version doesn't mention Russia, Ukraine, or another country by name.

'Could be war'

Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin made waves in January when he warned: "There could be war in Sweden."

Sweden's then army chief Micael Byden also alarmed many when he days later said "Swedes have to mentally prepare for war."

Sweden has not gone to war in more than two centuries.

The new pamphlet says: "Military threat levels are increasing. We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario -- an armed attack on Sweden."

The tips include stocking up on non-perishable food and water, keeping cash on hand and growing fruit and vegetables in gardens.

The previous version from 2018 was the first time the pamphlet had been sent out since 1961 at the height of the Cold War.

MSB said the updated version had a stronger focus on preparing for war than in 2018.

The brochure is available in print in both Swedish and English and digital versions are available in several other languages – including Arabic, Farsi, Ukrainian, Polish, Somali and Finnish.

Meanwhile, in a separate move, the government in Finland launched a website gathering information on preparedness for different crises.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia and Helsinki has maintained a higher level of preparedness.

But after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Helsinki announced plans to build a 200-kilometre border fence with Russia.

Three meters (10 feet) tall and topped with barbed wire, it is due to be completed by 2026.

The country last year closed its eight border crossings with Russia, following an influx of migrants which Helsinki claimed was a hybrid attack orchestrated by Moscow.