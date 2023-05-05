Sweden issued an arrest warrant in absentia for far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

The Malmo Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Paludan on suspicion of "several crimes," Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

Paludan has been investigated a couple of months ago for "incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official," it said.

Speaking to the newspaper, Paludan claimed that "Swedish police in general and Malmo police, in particular, do not want to protect me, so it is dangerous for me to come to Sweden."

He said he wants to testify virtually from Denmark with the help of Danish police.

Paludan burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm in January under police protection and with permission from Swedish authorities.

The following week, he burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark, prompting condemnation from many Muslim-majority countries, including Türkiye.

Riots broke out in the cities Malmo, Norrkoping and Jonkoping as well as in the capital Stockholm, leaving 125 police vehicles damaged and 34 officers injured, while 13 people were detained.