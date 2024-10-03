The top Swedish diplomat Maria Malmer Stenergard fled the parliament after protesters threw tomatoes and onions at her for her remarks about Sweden's position regarding a U.N. referendum on Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Stenergard fled when some people in the stands suddenly started shouting and throwing the vegetables.

​​​​​​​The leader of the Riksdag, Ann-Sofie Malm, said it was pro-Palestinian activists with red-painted hands who threw the vegetables at the minister, the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper reported.

The debate was interrupted shortly after Stenergard answered a question about the situation with Palestinians in the Middle East.

Those sitting in the audience shouted and accused the foreign minister of supporting genocide.

Police have so far arrested three people, the Riksdag administration was quoted by DN.

"You must be able to participate in a conversation during a debate without having things thrown at you. Especially, in the Riksdag hall, which is the room of the elected representatives," Stenergard told Dagens Nyheter.

The tomatoes and red onions were not detected in security checks at the Riksdag, even though visitors are only allowed to bring notepads into the hall, said DN.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson demanded stricter security measures after the incident.

"I expect a thorough analysis of how this could happen and stronger measures to maintain the safety of the elected representatives in the hall,” he said.