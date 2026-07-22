Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) said Tuesday it removed two pilots from duty before a flight departing Geneva earlier this year after they appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, prompting an internal investigation.

The airline said that crew members had raised concerns several hours before the flight in March and informed their supervisors.

SWISS said the pilots were taken off duty while still at their hotel, before departing for the airport, and were replaced by other pilots. The reports from the crew were sufficiently specific that the airline questioned the two pilots' fitness to fly.

"The two pilots have not flown since, and the investigation is still ongoing," the airline said. "We take violations of our safety principles very seriously, and they may have consequences under employment law."

For privacy reasons, SWISS declined to disclose the pilots' nationalities or the destination of the flight departing from Geneva.