Travelers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with authorities and go into self-isolation to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

The list includes the United States, Sweden, Brazil and Russia, which have been designated as countries with a high risk of infection.

Visitors who have spent time in the named countries in the previous 14 days must notify the Swiss authorities immediately on arrival and then go into quarantine for 10 days, the government said.

Like many European countries, Switzerland had drastically reduced the number of new coronavirus infections and is now starting to see a slight uptick as it tries to restart its economy.

In its latest report posted Thursday, Switzerland reported 116 new cases overnight for a total of 31,967 cases. 1,965 people have died.