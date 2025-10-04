Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Barcelona on Saturday, with Spain, Italy, and Portugal organizing widespread protests to denounce Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and show solidarity with Palestinians.

Protests in Spain's second-largest city as well as in Madrid were called for weeks ago, while calls for demonstrations in Rome and Lisbon followed widespread anger after the Israeli interception of a humanitarian aid flotilla that had set sail from Barcelona, trying to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Italy already saw more than 2 million people rally on Friday across the country in a one-day general strike to support the residents of Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a placard with a picture of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reading "accomplice to genocide" during march to support the Palestinians and to protest against the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Spain has seen an upsurge of support for Palestinians in recent weeks while its left-wing government intensifies diplomatic efforts against the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Protests against the presence of an Israeli-owned cycling team repeatedly disrupted the Spanish Vuelta last month, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the destruction in Gaza a "genocide" and asked for the ban of all Israeli teams from international sporting events.

The calls for protests in Southern Europe come as Hamas said it has accepted some elements of the plan laid out by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the two-year war, which has left Gaza's largest city in famine and stirred accusations of genocide against Israel.

In Barcelona, many families turned out along with people of all ages. Protesters carried Palestinian flags or wore t-shirts supporting Palestine. Hand-held signs bore messages like "Gaza hurts me," "Stop the Genocide," and "Hands off the flotilla."

While the protests will likely not sway Israel's government, protesters hope they could inspire other demonstrations and encourage European leaders to take a harder line against Israel.

María Jesús Parra, 63, carried a Palestinian flag high after making an hourlong trip from her home in another town to Barcelona. She wants the European Union to act against what she described as the horrors she watches on televised news on a daily basis.

"How is it possible that we are witnessing a genocide happening live after what we (as Europe) experienced in the 1940s?" Parra said. "Now nobody can say they didn't know what was happening."

The protests in Rome, Madrid and Lisbon are to follow later on Saturday. There are also protests called across many other Spanish cities.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The U.N. and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.