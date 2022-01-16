Thousands of people fed up with the Dutch government's COVID-19 measures turned out on Sunday to protest the policies.

Some held posters and banners reading, "Return to normality now!" and "We are fed up with the lies," among others.

Meanwhile, farmers who came by tractor to Amsterdam also joined the protests, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

Protesters with tractors on the Museumplein during 'the commemoration of the coffee battle' action organized by the Dutch activist group called 'The Netherlands in Resistance' (Nederland in Verzet) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2022. (EPA Photo)

The protests were organized by a campaign group called Nederland in Verzet ("The Netherlands in Resistance") and were held in several parts of Amsterdam and in the central square in front of the Rijksmuseum.

They wanted to commemorate violent clashes between demonstrators and police on Jan. 17 last year, which were dubbed a "coffee battle" after the organizers called for joint public "coffee drinking" given the ban on protests at the time.

The Amsterdam authorities designated the areas where Sunday's protests were held as security zones, giving police additional powers to carry out searches. They feared some people were carrying fireworks or weapons, according to ANP.

Mayor Femke Halsema meanwhile called on the demonstrators to follow the health rules in place, saying otherwise the police would intervene.

The Dutch government partially lifted a nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Friday, but restaurants, pubs and cafes, as well as museums, theaters and cinemas must remain closed.