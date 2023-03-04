Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the frontlines in the eastern Ukrainian war theater, according to official sources, as Russian forces moved further to encircle the eastern city of Bakhmut while fighting raged on around the city.

The defence ministry said Shoigu had "inspected a command post on the front" in the direction of the southern Donetsk region, without specifying the exact place or time.

The ministry released a video that showed Shoigu traveling in a helicopter, then talking to a soldier in front of damaged buildings.

He is also shown presenting medals to Russian soldiers.

Russia is determined to seize Bakhmut – a now-destroyed city once known for its sparkling wine – as part of its wider aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

But both Ukrainian and Russian forces have reported heavy casualties in the struggle for control of the city, whose symbolic importance outstrips its military significance.

On Friday, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said its forces had "practically encircled" Bakhmut, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting of Moscow's invasion.

On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video released on Telegram that "only one road remains" to be captured.

The 61-year-old has said in recent weeks that his fighters have seized three villages north of eastern Bakhmut – Yagidne, Berkhivka and Paraskoviivka.

Ukraine has said it will defend "Bakhmut fortress" for as long as possible, but this week officials said the situation was difficult.