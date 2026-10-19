After travelling more than 20 hours by air from Australia, Anne Boland arrived to find the Louvre shut behind barricades, prompting her to offer a piece of advice to tourists planning a trip to Paris.

"Stay home!" the 73-year-old pensioner told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday outside the world's most visited museum, after a weekend of unrest that rocked some of the French capital's most iconic streets and squares.

She was one of thousands of visitors scrambling to navigate the City of Light as marches, traffic delays and wafting tear gas snarl the capital's 14-billion-euro ($16-billion) tourism industry.

A small group of protesters was blocking the entrance to the Louvre's famous glass pyramid, following days of mass protests that also spilled into some of the worst street violence France has seen in recent years.

Cycling through the city the day before, expecting charming Haussmann buildings, mansard roofs and corner cafes, Peter, a Dutch tourist, found himself touring a "war zone".

"It was terrible – debris from fires everywhere, glass on the pavement," the 63-year-old, who declined to give his last name, said.

Some shrugged off the disruptions. But almost all seemed caught off guard upon arriving at the Louvre, their plans suddenly cancelled.

Turned away, many resorted to selfies and photos in front of the former palace.

Roughly half a million people turned out across France on Saturday to denounce the surging cost of living, a culmination of earlier protests led by high school students demanding better conditions at their schools.

The Yellow Vests movement, which organized the weekend's rallies, has called for more protests this coming Saturday, as the government mulls partial, targeted curfews.

'A disaster'

The closure of the Louvre meant just one more detour for Anne and her husband Pat Boland, also 73, whose airline lost their luggage during the voyage.

"It's just a disaster," said Pat with a laugh.

"We were here at this exact spot seven years ago, and the queues were too long," said Anne.

Having visited the museum twice, she's yet to go inside.

"We don't want to get involved. We want to stand back and get away from them," Pat said of the protests.

"But we don't want to go against them either," Anne hastened to add, noting a trend of cost-of-living protests cropping up across the world recently, including in Ireland and Australia.

At the weekend, taxi drivers at Charles de Gaulle airport warned arriving passengers that they might not be able to make it to their destination if protesters blocked their routes.

A headline in a newspaper in Wales, in the U.K., wondered if France would be safe for families to visit for the upcoming school holiday, and the U.S. embassy called on its nationals to exercise caution.

But many in the city carried on in typical Parisian style: a video broadcast by America's CBS news showed a couple drinking on a city terrace, unfazed by a nearby fire in the road.

"We haven't seen anything concerning," said Glenda Manna, 62, a university professor in town from the U.S.

But as the protests capture the attention of news channels – and politicians – around the world, there are incessant messages from family members back home pleading with them to "tell me you're safe," added her mother, Dorothy Hill, 82.