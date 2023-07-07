In the early hours of Friday, Milan was struck by a fire that swept through the privately run "Casa per Coniugi", retirement home, leaving behind a trail of devastation and heartbreak.

The firefighters battling the inferno confirmed the tragic loss of six lives, while "numerous" residents were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

The fire brigade took to Twitter, sharing the news: "Six people killed, numerous (others) suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalized. Dozens of people were saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building."

As the dawn broke, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer bore witness to the heart-wrenching scene of two lifeless bodies being carried out from the three-story building.

Reports revealed that this particular retirement home, which housed 167 individuals, became a nightmare ground zero for the raging fire that consumed it.

The cause of this tragic blaze remained shrouded in mystery, leaving both investigators and firefighters eager to uncover its origins.

Outside the charred structure, amid the sea of flashing lights, a fleet of over 10 ambulances, various fire trucks, and a solemn silver mortuary van formed a surreal backdrop against the Youth Milan skyline.

Amid the chaos, Milan's fire chief, Nicola Micele, led the rescue efforts.

He revealed the harrowing truth: "Some 80 people were rushed to the hospital, two of whom were fighting for their lives."

As the situation unfolded, it became apparent that 14 others clung to life in critical condition.

The identities of the deceased victims emerged. Five of them were women, ranging from ages 69 to 87, each with a lifetime of stories and experiences cut short by this unforgiving tragedy.

The sixth victim, a 73-year-old man, completed the painful roll call of lives lost. The entire community mourned the irreplaceable souls snuffed out too soon.

According to Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, the fire originated in a single room housing two female residents, both of whom died in the flames.

"It did not spread, not even to the neighboring rooms," Sala said, "but the smoke is just as deadly, and the four other victims died of smoke inhalation."

It was a vigilant staff member who raised the alarm, sounding the siren of impending danger at 1:20 a.m.

The firefighters were then called to action.

Milan's fire chief, Micele, recounted the harrowing ordeal faced by his brave teams: "They found themselves faced with very low visibility in a corridor inside one part of the building, and flames in one room." Their mission became twofold: extinguishing the flames that devoured the structure and evacuating the vulnerable guests trapped within its confines.

"It was a particularly complicated evacuation, both because of the smoke and because some of the guests were not able to walk," Micele continued.

In the wake of this horrific incident, the city council mobilized to provide support to the displaced survivors.

Efforts were already underway to secure alternative accommodations in suitable retirement homes, ensuring that those affected could find refuge in a nurturing environment.