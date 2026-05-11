A fragile cease-fire brokered with U.S. backing is showing strain as Ukraine and Russia trade accusations, drone strikes and frontline attacks continue across multiple regions, and civilian casualties mount despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to halt the war.

Ukraine’s military and regional officials reported sustained Russian drone strikes and ground clashes over the past 24 hours, challenging the validity of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement meant to pause hostilities from May 9 to May 11.

The temporary truce, shaped through a U.S.-led initiative under President Donald Trump, was presented as a possible step toward broader negotiations to end the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump has since suggested the pause could be extended, but the battlefield reality has quickly undermined that optimism.

Mutual accusations of violations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had avoided large-scale aerial and missile barrages but continued pressure along active front lines, particularly in eastern and southern sectors where Russian advances have persisted.

Moscow, however, pushed back.

The Russian Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of violating the cease-fire, claiming it downed 57 Ukrainian drones within a day and “responded in kind” along the front. It did not provide detailed battlefield updates for Monday.

Vladimir Putin also said he believed the war was approaching its conclusion while speaking in Moscow, even as fighting continued.

His remarks came shortly after Russia’s Victory Day commemorations, which this year were scaled back and marked more with digital displays than traditional military hardware on Red Square.

Frontline clashes and civilian toll

Despite diplomatic messaging, Ukraine’s General Staff reported 180 combat engagements along the front line in a single day.

It also said Russian forces launched more than 8,000 so-called kamikaze drones against military positions and settlements.

Civilian areas bore the impact.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and two injured. In Kherson, two were killed and two wounded. Additional casualties were reported in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, where regional officials described a mix of drone and artillery strikes.

An engine of a Russian drone lies on the ground as rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 7, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Wider diplomatic backdrop

The cease-fire dispute unfolds against a broader backdrop of stalled diplomacy. The Kremlin has said U.S.-backed peace talks remain on hold, while insisting it will continue military operations until its objectives are met.

European leaders, including Antonio Costa, have signaled openness to future negotiations on European security architecture, though deep divisions remain over how to engage Moscow.

Gerhard Schroeder was mentioned by Putin as a preferred interlocutor in any potential talks with European representatives, a remark that underscored ongoing tensions between Russia and much of the West.

War with no clear pause

The conflict, now well into its fourth year, remains Europe’s deadliest since World War II. Russian forces continue to hold roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine reports slowed but ongoing advances in key contested areas.

Trump, who has positioned the cease-fire effort as part of a broader push to end the war, has called the conflict “the worst since World War II in terms of life,” citing heavy monthly military losses and urging an extension of the truce.