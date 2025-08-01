U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Russia Thursday, calling its military actions in Ukraine “disgusting” and setting an Aug. 8 deadline to reach a peace deal – or face sweeping new sanctions.

“Russia, I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing,” Trump told reporters, shortly after Russian missile strikes on Kyiv killed at least 16 people.

His remarks followed weeks of mounting frustration over President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to halt the offensive that has raged since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

Trump said his special envoy, Steve Witkoff – currently in Israel – would soon travel to Moscow to push for talks. Witkoff, a key figure in Trump’s backchannel diplomacy, has met with Putin multiple times in recent years.

Despite early optimism that Trump could broker an end to the war, peace efforts have repeatedly stalled. Three rounds of talks in Istanbul led to limited exchanges of prisoners and bodies but failed to break the deadlock.

Trump's administration has warned Moscow to cease hostilities by the end of next week or face a new round of economic punishment. These could include “secondary tariffs” targeting Russia’s remaining trade allies, like China and India – measures that could reshape global markets but risk geopolitical blowback.

“I don’t know that sanctions bother him,” Trump admitted, referring to Putin. “But we’re going to put them on.”

At a heated U.N. Security Council session Thursday, U.S. diplomat John Kelley echoed Trump’s ultimatum: “Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal.”

Kelley said Washington is prepared to take “additional measures” to force a breakthrough.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the U.N., Dmitry Polyanskiy, said Moscow remained open to more talks in Istanbul but blamed the West for undermining diplomacy. “In the West, the war party did not go away,” he said.

Ukraine’s envoy, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, pushed back forcefully, calling for "unity, resolve and action.”

“A full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire is essential,” she said. “It is the first step to halting Russia’s war of aggression.”