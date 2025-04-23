U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a cease-fire in Ukraine was very close, but he sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his refusal to recognize Russia's control of Crimea, warning that such a stance could derail ongoing efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Zelenskyy of making “very harmful” statements that would only prolong the conflict. His remarks came as diplomatic efforts to reach a peace deal intensified, with downgraded talks underway in London and U.S. officials warning of a potential American withdrawal from the negotiations if progress stalls.

“This statement is very harmful to the peace negotiations with Russia,” Trump said, referring to Zelenskyy’s Tuesday declaration that Ukraine will never legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. “Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion.”

“Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?” Trump continued.

He described Ukraine’s position as increasingly precarious and warned that without a peace agreement, the country risks being entirely overrun. “The situation for Ukraine is dire — he can have peace or fight for another three years before losing the whole country,” Trump said. “We are very close to a deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, get it done.”

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance reiterated that the United States had issued a clear peace proposal to both Russia and Ukraine and indicated that the U.S. could “walk away” from the process if the parties fail to respond. Vance also said any settlement would involve land swaps.

“That means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own,” he said during a visit to India. Reports indicate the proposal was first raised at a meeting with European officials in Paris last week.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has called for an “immediate, full, and unconditional cease-fire” following a new wave of Russian airstrikes. A drone attack in the southeastern city of Marganets killed nine people and injured at least 30 others, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were also reported in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Odesa regions. Russia reported one person wounded by shelling in its Belgorod region.

The latest round of diplomatic engagement included a meeting in London that was downgraded from a planned ministerial-level gathering to “official level” discussions. U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy hosted Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Rustem Umerov and presidential aide Andriy Yermak, while U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and French President Emmanuel Macron’s adviser Emmanuel Bonne were also present.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said no agreement had been reached on any major issues, which is why the meeting did not proceed at the ministerial level.

U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow this week, and according to the Financial Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated a willingness to freeze the front line if Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea is recognized.

Zelenskyy, however, reiterated that Ukraine would only enter direct talks with Russia after a cease-fire is in place. His government has rejected any territorial concessions, saying such moves would violate the country’s constitution and sovereignty.

Trump, who has repeatedly promised on the campaign trail to secure a peace deal within 24 hours if reelected, has so far failed to extract any meaningful concessions from Putin. Nevertheless, he continues to press for a deal, arguing that thousands of lives could be saved each week if the conflict is ended.

“I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever,” Trump said. “The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the killing field, and nobody wants that.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that a U.S. peace plan had been presented and discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week. Rubio warned that the U.S. might abandon the diplomatic effort if quick progress is not achieved.

In response to the U.S. pressure, a spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that “it has to be up to Ukraine to decide its future” and said the United Kingdom “will never walk away from Ukraine.”