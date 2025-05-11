U.S. President Donald Trump claims Russian President Vladimir Putin has no interest in a traditional cease-fire with Ukraine – but instead seeks direct peace negotiations hosted in Türkiye to end the bloody conflict.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump said Putin is not looking for a cease-fire agreement with Kyiv. Instead, he reportedly wants to "meet in Türkiye to explore ending this war that has become a bloodbath." Trump urged Ukraine to accept the offer immediately.

“Putin doesn’t want a cease-fire with Ukraine,” Trump wrote. “He wants to meet in Türkiye to negotiate an end to this bloodbath. Ukraine should accept this at once.”

Trump did not provide evidence to support his claims or clarify whether any official diplomatic channels have confirmed such a proposal from Moscow or Ankara. Still, the remarks sparked renewed attention on Türkiye's ongoing role as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Throughout the war, Türkiye – a NATO member with strong ties to both countries – has positioned itself as a neutral facilitator, previously hosting rounds of failed talks and playing a key role in the now-collapsed Black Sea grain deal.