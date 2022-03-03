Two Turkish journalists working for CNN Türk were shot at in Ukraine at late Thursday as tensions soared in the war-torn country.

Reporter Samet Güner and cameraperson Caner Emre Kınacı were in a vehicle as the attack happened.

The two were heading toward the capital Kyiv from Lviv, a journalist who is also currently in Ukraine, Adem Metan, reported in a tweet.

According to reports, the bullets hit their vehicle’s tires as the two journalists ultimately went to Kyiv on another car.

Thankfully, the two have not sustained any injuries and are healthy.

Moscow and Kyiv began a second round of talks in western Belarus earlier on the same day, just hours after Putin reiterated his country's demands in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The talks are taking place in western Belarus, with the Russian delegation led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and his Ukrainian counterpart led by David Arachamija, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ruling party.

Both sides had agreed on the Brest region in western Belarus as the venue for the talks and the Russian military planned a "security corridor" to allow the Ukrainian delegation's passage.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has urged Russia to declare a cease-fire in the hard-hit eastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy to allow civilians to reach safety. Meanwhile, the United Nations also warned more than 10 million people might leave their homes due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.