Police in the U.K. arrested ⁠King Charles' younger ⁠brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in ​public office ​over his ⁠links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier newspapers reported that six unmarked police cars and around eight plain-clothed officers had arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England earlier ⁠Thursday.

Thames ⁠Valley Police said earlier this month officers were considering allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor had passed confidential government documents to the late sex offender, according to files recently released by ⁠the U.S. government.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, ​has always denied any wrongdoing ​in relation to Epstein, and said he ⁠regrets ‌their ‌friendship but has not responded ⁠to requests ‌for comment since the ​latest release of documents.

Thames ⁠Valley Police did ⁠not have an immediate ⁠comment.