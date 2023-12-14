The United Kingdom on Thursday announced it would ban all individuals responsible for settler violence in the occupied West Bank from entering the country.

The decision was confirmed by Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who made a sensational return to British government last month.

"Extremist settlers, by targeting and killing Palestinian civilians, are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians," Cameron said on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Israel must take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable. We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts."

The U.K. action comes following a growing international uproar against settlers violence against Palestinians, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier this week, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would propose sanctions against Jewish settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Earlier on Dec. 7 Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had slammed the growing Israeli violence in the Gaza Strip and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"Violence against civilians will have consequences. Extremist settlers in the West Bank will be banned from entering Belgium," he said.

"We will work with the U.S. on sanctions targeting individuals involved in actions that undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank," Croo added.