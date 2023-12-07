Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has slammed the growing Israeli violence in the Gaza Strip and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking at a symposium at Gent University on Wednesday, Croo said Belgium was mulling sanctions on extremists settlers, while adding that it closely observing the ongoing violence in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

"Violence against civilians will have consequences. Extremist settlers in the West Bank will be banned from entering Belgium," he said.

"We will work with the U.S. on sanctions targeting individuals involved in actions that undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank," Croo added.

He underlined that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights may be 75 years old but it was still very much relevant despite facing numerous serious challenges.

"Its ideals still stand. But they are under severe pressure. In Gaza, in Ukraine. We must and shall continue to defend humanity and solidarity," he said.

Earlier last week, Croo had regretted the collapse of a truce in Gaza and hoped that the humanitarian access could be made permanent humanitarian access.