The chief British rabbi went on the offensive against the U.K. government's decision to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel.

"It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licences," Ephraim Mirvis said in an X social media post Tuesday.

He denounced the move saying it bolster unfounded claims that Israel was in breach of international humanitarian law.

"Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies," Mirvis said. "It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for, for all people in the region and beyond."

Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy said Monday that the government had suspended 30 of 350 British arms export licenses with Israel due to a risk the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.