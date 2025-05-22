Britain is considering making chemical castration mandatory for certain sex offenders to help lower reoffending rates and alleviate overcrowding in prisons, the Justice Secretary said Thursday.

The proposal would build on a pilot scheme launched in 2022 in prisons in southwest England, where libido-suppressing medication is offered on a voluntary basis.

An independent review led by former justice secretary David Gauke forecast a shortfall of nearly 9,800 prison places by early 2028. Among its recommendations is wider use of chemical suppressants to lower reoffending rates.

"The review has recommended we continue a pilot of so-called medication to manage problematic sexual arousal," Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs.

"I will go further with a national rollout, beginning in two regions covering 20 prisons. And I am exploring whether mandating the approach is possible."

Mahmood said psychological treatment would remain essential, particularly where offenders were motivated by power and control, rather than sexual urges.

Asked about making the treatment compulsory, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson told reporters: "The scientific evidence is clear that the use of chemical suppressants may well be effective in tackling dangerous offenders, and that is why we are expanding the use of it."

As of March 31, 14,863 people were serving sentences for sexual offences in England and Wales, making up some 21% of the adult prison population. Those convicted of violence against others represent 34%.

Chemical castration is used in countries including Poland, Russia, South Korea, Latvia, Denmark and Germany, as well as several U.S. states.

In California, offenders convicted of a second sex crime against children under the age of 13 must undergo treatment before being released.

The U.K. review also advocates creating specialist domestic violence courts, expanding electronic tagging for offenders against women and girls, and improving legal training on gender-based violence.

But the proposals have drawn criticism.

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the Prison Reform Trust NGO, said forcing medical treatment raises "clear ethical considerations" which could put medical practitioners in an "invidious" position.

Criminal defense lawyer Marcus Johnstone said it "won't solve anything in the long run without adequate funding for counselling and psychological support that is critical to helping the rehabilitation of sex offenders."