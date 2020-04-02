The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus has risen 24% to 2,921 as of Wednesday.

As of 0800 GMT on Thursday, 163,194 people had been tested, of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.

"Of those hospitalized in the U.K. who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died," the health ministry said.

The United Kingdom has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran.

Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll has surpassed 47,000.