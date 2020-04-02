The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus has risen 24% to 2,921 as of Wednesday.
As of 0800 GMT on Thursday, 163,194 people had been tested, of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.
"Of those hospitalized in the U.K. who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died," the health ministry said.
The United Kingdom has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran.
Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll has surpassed 47,000.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.