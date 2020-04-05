The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 621 to 4,934 at 1600 GMT on April 4, the health ministry said on Sunday.

As of 0800 GMT, a total of 195,524 people had been tested of which 47,806 tested positive, the health ministry said.

The United Kingdom has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran.

Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll is more than 66,000.