Incoming British Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister David Cameron embarked on his first official visit to Ukraine, signaling a robust commitment to bolstering the nation's military capabilities amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a compelling video of Cameron's visit, in which the seasoned diplomat articulated a steadfast promise to provide Ukraine with unwavering moral, diplomatic, economic and military support.

Cameron emphasized that this support would not be a mere short-term commitment but a sustained effort for as long as necessary.

Acknowledging Cameron's new role, Zelenskyy extended his congratulations and expressed gratitude for the British diplomat's prompt visit to Kyiv.

In a diplomatic gesture amid global distractions, Zelenskyy stressed the significance of maintaining focus on the situation in Ukraine, cautioning against diverting attention from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of Ukraine from the United Kingdom. We are grateful for the warm welcome of Ukrainian citizens to the U.K., and we are glad that you came to Ukraine," Zelenskyy conveyed to Cameron, underscoring the enduring bond between the two nations.

Zelenskyy further expressed his appreciation on Telegram, stating, "Weapons for the front, strengthening of the air defense, protecting our people and critical infrastructure. I am grateful to Britain for its support."

The discussions between the two leaders extended beyond military matters, delving into the intricacies of the Black Sea situation and the establishment of the "alternative grain corridor."

The Ukrainian Presidency issued a statement highlighting gratitude for the British government's efforts to introduce insurance mechanisms for ships using this vital route.

Cameron, who served as the U.K.'s prime minister from 2010 to 2016, stepped down following the Brexit referendum.

Despite his initial support for the Remain camp, his current visit underscores the pivotal role the U.K. plays in supporting Ukraine, having contributed billions of pounds in military aid since Russia initiated the conflict in February 2022.

Among the notable contributions are Challenger 2 tanks and long-range missiles, coupled with extensive training provided by the British military to tens of thousands of Ukrainian recruits on U.K. soil.