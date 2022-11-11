British and French foreign ministers hailed significant progress on an agreement to thwart illegal migration on boats across the Channel.

"They welcomed progress made towards a significant new U.K.-France agreement and in this respect the conclusion of an ambitious package as soon as possible," both sides said in a joint statement after their foreign ministers met in Paris.

British foreign minister James Cleverly and his French counterpart have stressed the "urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration," including small boats crossings across the English Channel, the British foreign ministry said on Friday.

The ministers also agreed to reinforce cooperation with near neighbors, including through an early meeting of the Calais group, the ministry added.

The border arrangement over Calais has been a source of friction between the U.K. and France after a migration crisis and the Brexit vote to leave the European Union.