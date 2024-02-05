Britain's King Charles III has started receiving treatment after being diagnosed with a form of cancer, according to a statement by the Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

It said Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Charles, 75, had spent three nights in the hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate when a separate issue of concern was noted. The palace said that tests had identified a form of cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch acceded to the throne just 16 months ago after spending 70 years as the heir to the throne and was crowned last May in Westminster Abbey.