The British government could send military instructors to Ukraine to train Kyiv's armed forces inside the country, according to British Defense Minister Grant Shapps.

The suggestion was promptly slammed by Russia on Sunday, saying British soldiers in the country would be legitimate targets.

Shapps said he had spoken with army chiefs about moving "more training" into Ukraine to help its fight against Moscow and called on British defense firms to set up production in the country.

Talking to The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, Shapps – who took over the defense portfolio from Ben Wallace at the end of August – said he has also spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the Royal Navy helping to defend commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

And he said Britain was looking for ways to help Ukraine get in shape for NATO membership.

Shapps visited a military base on Salisbury Plain earlier Friday where he was briefed by Gen. Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, and other senior figures.

He said: "I was talking about eventually getting the training brought closer and actually into Ukraine as well.

"Particularly in the west of the country, I think the opportunity now is to bring more things in country, and not just training. We're seeing BAE, for example, move into manufacturing in country.

"I’m keen to see other British companies do their bit as well by doing the same thing."

More than 20,000 recruits from Ukraine have received training in the U.K. since the start of 2022, but NATO members have avoided training programs in Ukraine due to the risk of personnel being drawn into combat with Russia.

The Defense Secretary said he had spoken to Zelenskyy on Wednesday and hinted Britain could play a more active role in the Black Sea, where Russia has targeted cargo ships.

"Britain is a naval nation so we can help and we can advise, particularly since the water is international water," he said.

"It’s important we don’t allow a situation to establish by default that somehow international shipping isn’t allowed in that water.

"There’s a lot of places where Britain can help advise."

Russia warning

Meanwhile Sunday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that British soldiers training Ukrainian troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russian forces, as would German factories producing Taurus missiles should they supply Kyiv.

Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said such steps by the West were bringing World War III closer.

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev directed his ire toward British Defense Minister Shapps's comments on training Ukrainian armed forces.

"(This will) turn their instructors into a legal target for our armed forces," Medvedev wrote on Telegram. "Understanding perfectly well that they will be ruthlessly destroyed. And not as mercenaries, but namely as British NATO specialists."

Medvedev then turned his focus to Germany, vilifying those who want Berlin to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles that could strike Russian territory and try to limit Moscow's supply to its army.

"They say this is in accordance with international law. Well, in that case, strikes on German factories where these missiles are made would also be in full compliance with international law," Medvedev said.

"These morons are actively pushing us towards World War III," Medvedev said.