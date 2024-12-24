The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) demanded that the main opposition Conservative Party remove Robert Jenrick from his position as shadow justice secretary following the leak of messages showing his support for a far-right social media account.

The MCB issued a statement urging Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch to remove Jenrick from his shadow cabinet position and launch an immediate investigation into his conduct following leaked messages.

It seems impossible for Jenrick to have not seen the regular Islamophobic and far-right hate posted by this account. Yet he has declared himself a great admirer and agrees with its far-right views on what needs to happen next, Mohammed said.

"With the scale of Islamophobia endemic within the Conservative Party, and recently being propagated by some of the most powerful figures in the world, Ms Badenoch cannot allow what appears to be support for such Islamophobic and extreme content from a member of her shadow cabinet," she noted.

Mohammed further highlighted that this is an "immediate test" of Badenoch’s leadership in addressing Islamophobia.

The MCB has confirmed that it will submit a fuller complaint to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) regarding Jenrick’s conduct.

"I am a great admirer of your tweets. You are right to hold me to account, like any politician. I think we agree however on what needs to happen," Jenrick said in the message.