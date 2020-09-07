British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a series of stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham that left one person dead and seven others injured.
The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but appeared to be random and were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.
"Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes," said Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham.
"Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues. We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker."
A 23-year-old man died after being stabbed and a man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, are in hospital in a critical condition after also being attacked. Five others were less seriously injured.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.