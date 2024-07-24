The video of a police officer violently kicking the face of a Muslim man led to uproar over the violent conduct of police at Manchester Airport.

The footage captured a series of distressing events involving officers and members of the public.

The incident reportedly began with an altercation between individuals in Terminal 2, prompting a police response.

During the attempt to arrest one suspect, three officers were subjected to a "violent assault," resulting in all three being punched to the ground, according to Manchester Police.

One female officer sustained a broken nose, and all officers required hospital treatment.

The video shows a young male on the ground being tased by one officer while another officer is seen kicking and stomping on his head.

A Muslim woman, identified in some social media posts as the young man's mother, is seen attempting to protect him.

The footage also shows the same officer ordering another male, who was seated on a bench, to get down. As the man complied, the officer kicked him in the knee and then in the head.

It is unknown what sparked the incident.

Greater Manchester Police provided a statement acknowledging four men were arrested at the scene on charges of affray and assaulting emergency service workers.

Regarding the actions captured in the video, Manchester Police stated: "We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate is assessing this."

The incident and the police response are currently under review as authorities address the public's concerns over the officers' conduct.