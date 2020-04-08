U.K. recorded on Wednesday its highest daily coronavirus death toll at 938, pushing total number of deaths to 7,097.

Britain said on Wednesday it aimed to roll-out millions of coronavirus tests in months after criticism that it had moved too slowly on the issue, adding that a partnership with private firms would help it hit 100,000 tests a day by the end of April.

England's Chief Medical Officer conceded on Tuesday that there were lessons to learn from Germany on testing.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in hospital with COVID-19, has said Britain is making progress to its daily testing target but there was "more work to do."

The Department of Health said that a new testing laboratory set-up by AstraZeneca, GSK and Cambridge University would aim to carry out 30,000 tests a day by May, and Thermo Fisher would continue to supply the UK with testing kits and aim to scale up manufacturing.