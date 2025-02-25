Ukraine has agreed on the terms of the minerals deal with the U.S., a senior Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

"Now government officials are working on the details," the source said on condition of anonymity. "As of now, we are considering a visit to Washington for Friday to sign the agreement."

The United States cut clauses from the draft deal with Ukraine that would have been unfavorable to Kyiv, including that it provide "$500 billion" worth of resources, the official said.

"They removed all the clauses that did not suit us, in particular about the $500 billion," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump had demanded that Ukraine give access to its rare earth minerals to compensate for the billions of dollars worth of wartime aid it received under Joe Biden.

The deal would see the United States jointly develop Ukraine's mineral wealth, with revenues going to a newly created fund that would be "joint for Ukraine and America", a senior Ukrainian source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine had asked for security guarantees from the U.S. as part of any agreement.

The source said the draft of the deal includes a reference to "security", but does not explicitly set out the United States's role.

"There is a general clause that says America will invest in a stable and prosperous sovereign Ukraine, that it works for a lasting peace, and that America supports efforts to guarantee security."

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday they welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership in working towards a durable peace in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Starmer's office said both leaders spoke over the phone earlier on Tuesday and reiterated Ukraine must be at the heart of any peace negotiations, and that Europe was ready to play its part.

Macron met Trump on Monday and Starmer will travel to Washington this week.