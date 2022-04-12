Ukraine has captured fugitive oligarch and Russian President Vladimir Putin's close friend Viktor Medvedchuk in a special operation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in a chair with his hands cuffed, Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account: "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine). Well done!"

In February, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest.

Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform – For Life party, had been under house arrest since last year after the authorities opened a treason case against him. Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian figure who says Russian President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, denies wrongdoing.

Last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree imposing sanctions against pro-Russian lawmaker Taras Kozak and eight of his companies, including the three TV stations. The channels are formally owned by Kozak but are also linked to Medvedchuk.

Zelenskiy's spokesperson described the three television channels as "a propaganda tool" and said they receive funding "from Russia."