The new cease-fire for eastern Ukraine appears to have faltered, with more than 100 violations recorded within days of it having gone into effect this week, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The OSCE, which independently monitors the conflict between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist groups, said the violations had been concentrated within Ukraine's Donetsk region, whereas the neighboring Luhansk region, also involved in the conflict, appeared relatively calm.

The OSCE "recorded 111 cease-fire violations, all in the Donetsk region, including 21 explosions," it said in a report issued Tuesday night, without indicating which side had committed the violations.

The Ukrainian military and the separatist groups have traded blame for violating the cease-fire, which came into effect on Monday at midnight.

There have been more than 20 cease-fire attempts in the six years of the conflict in Ukraine's two easternmost regions, near the Russian border. All of the cease-fire attempts have failed.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to estimates by the United Nations. No new deaths have been reported since Monday's cease-fire.

The separatist rebellion began in early 2014 in response to Kyiv ousting its pro-Russian president in a political pivot away from Russia and toward the West, particularly the European Union.

Russia, which represents the rebels in international negotiations, has long denied allegations that it is directly involved in the conflict. Ukraine reiterated that allegation this week, claiming the Russian military had been violating the cease-fire.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated in recent weeks in the run-up to Monday's cease-fire, as Ukraine's leadership called for a revision of the main cease-fire agreement, signed in Minsk in 2015.

Ukraine's leadership, which came to power last year, has dismissed the agreement's demand for granting more autonomy to the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, saying that the Minsk accords were signed by the previous leadership under duress.