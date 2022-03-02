Ukraine has closed shipping lanes in the northwestern region of the Black Sea, the General Staff of Ukraine said Wednesday.

The move was intended to ensure the safety of civilian navigation of the navy, it said. At the same time, the Russian Black Sea Fleet continues the tactics of the Russian ground forces.

The department said that the Russian Navy requires the introduction of the civilian ship HELT into the danger zone of the Black Sea so that the occupiers can use it as a human shield. Otherwise, the Russians threaten to open fire on the civilian ship.

"This is nothing more than piracy in the 21st century," the General Staff of Ukraine said, adding that since Feb. 24, the Russian Navy has already fired on two civilian ships and captured two ships, including the Sapphire search and rescue ship, which was carrying out a humanitarian mission.

In order to ensure the safety of civilian navigation, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine closed navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Wednesday authorities were looking into information about possible Russian rocket or artillery fire on the airport of Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa.