European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that Ukraine could join the European Union before 2030 if it maintains the current pace and quality of its reforms.

"I really appreciate the political will that is there. I would even say Ukraine's merit-based process if they continue at that speed and at that quality, perhaps they could be earlier than 2030", von der Leyen said.

EU Council President Antonio Costa added that accession to the EU would be the most important security guarantee for the future of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as part of the EU's continued backing for Ukraine, foreign ministers approved a 16th package of sanctions against Russia, despite opposition from Hungary's top diplomat Peter Szijjarto, who suggested that Budapest might block any deal.

The latest sanctions are set to include a ban on primary aluminum imports, restrictions on the sale of gaming consoles, and a listing of 73 shadow fleet vessels tied to Russia.

Alongside the sanctions, von der Leyen confirmed that Ukraine would receive a new €3.5 billion (approximately $3.68 billion) payment from the EU in March to bolster its efforts against Russia.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wrote on X: "I am proud to be here in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Putin's invasion. I urge people to keep cool and look at the facts of the continuing U.S. support for Ukraine, under Donald Trump, and I remain convinced that Ukraine will have a great future as a free sovereign and independent nation."

A total of 37 heads of state are participating in the meeting, with 13 attending in person and 24 joining virtually. The discussions will center on Ukraine's strategy and various security guarantee formats.