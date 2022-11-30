At least one person has been injured Wednesday when a suspected letter bomb exploded at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid.

An embassy employee who was injured was rushed to the Nuestra Senora de America Hospital in the capital, police sources reported.

The Police also activated the anti-terrorist protocol and cordoned off the area where the embassy is located.

Specialized bomb squads, in addition to other police units, also moved to the location.

The embassy is yet to confirm or denied the incident.