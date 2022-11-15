Ukraine said Russia launched "around 100" missiles on Tuesday in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns.

"Around 100 missiles have already been launched. The occupiers surpassed Oct. 10, when they launched 84 missiles," air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told Ukrainian television.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are their primary target. Some missiles were shot down, but information on that needs to be clarified," he added.

"Russian terrorists carried out another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities. The situation is critical," the deputy head of president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said in a statement, adding that: "The situation in the capital is extremely difficult."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would not "achieve its goal" with a fresh barrage of strikes targeting his country's power grid.

"It is clear what the enemy wants. It will not achieve its goal," Zelensky said in a video statement, adding that Russia had fired 85 missiles on energy facilities across the country. "I know that the strikes cut off the power supply in many cities of our country. We are working, we will restore everything," he added.

Ukrainian strikes kill two in Russian border region: governor

Meanwhile, strikes by Kyiv's forces killed two people in the Russian region of Belgorod adjoining the Ukrainian border, the regional governor said, after Russia rained missiles on Ukraine.

"As a result of shelling this evening on the town of Shebekino, preliminary information suggests that two people are dead and three have been injured. Ambulances have been sent to the scene," Russia's Belgorod regional head Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on social media.

US condemns Russia’s recent missile attacks in Ukraine

Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine will increase the concerns among the G20 countries over the impact around the world of the war, the White House said.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia's latest missile attacks against Ukraine, which appear to have struck residential buildings in Kyiv and additional sites across the country," said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

As the G20 meets in Bali, Indonesia to discuss the war's global repercussions, he said Russia is again trying to destroy Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

"These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G-20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin's war," Sullivan said in a statement.

The missile attack came as the G-20 leaders were discussing the impact of the war on the global economy, driving up food and energy prices worldwide and raising fears over Moscow's threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

"The United States and our allies and partners will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems," said Sullivan.

"We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.