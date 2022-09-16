Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave in the town of Izium, which was recently liberated from Russian occupation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"We want the world to know what the Russian occupation has caused," he said, without giving details on the number of bodies found or their cause of death.

"We need to have more clear and verified information tomorrow," he added.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," he said.

Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armored thrust in the Kharkiv region in its northeast, forcing a rushed Russian withdrawal.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Izium – until four days ago Russia's main bastion in the Kharkiv region – where he watched as the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the charred city council building.