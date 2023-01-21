A tearful Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, attended a memorial service on Saturday. Seven coffins were hoisted into the echoing hall in central Kyiv by military pallbearers in full ceremonial dress to the sound of a lone trumpet and army-style snare drum.

Mourners in black and clutching roses had gathered near Maidan square in Ukraine's capital to pay final respects to interior minister Denys Monastyrsky and his colleagues, who died in a shock helicopter accident earlier this week.

"The war did not break them, and they did not allow others to be broken," the eulogist and moderator of the ceremony told the hundreds of mourners, including senior government officials.

Outside, Ukrainian and European Union flags fluttered at half-staff in a wintery breeze, nearby roads were blocked and lined with anti-tank obstacles, and law enforcement patrolled empty streets.

Monastyrsky, a 42-year-old trained lawyer who took up his post in 2021, was one of nine people on board a state emergency services helicopter when it crashed this week near a kindergarten and residential block in the Kyiv commuter town of Brovary.

He was among an emerging generation of politicians in Ukraine and was the highest-ranking official to die following Russia's invasion launched in February last year.

During the ceremony, the moderator explained that Monastyrsky called Ukraine President Zelenskyy on Feb. 24 last year to inform him that Russia had invaded.

He added that Monastyrsky had orchestrated the distribution of arms to residents of the capital as Russian forces closed in.

'We have to advance'

"Glory to Ukraine," he said in closing his comments, spurring an echoing response from hundreds in the hall: "Glory to our heroes."

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, had arrived at the ceremony wearing all black and carrying floral garlands to comfort the victims' loved ones.

The families had gathered before the president arrived, some weeping over the coffins, each draped with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag and next to a large black-and-white portrait of the victim.

"Ukraine is losing its best sons and daughters every day," Zelenskyy said later.

One of those killed was a photographer, Mykola Anatsky, 34, traveling with the minister to the frontline from the destroyed city of Bakhmut.

"Kolya was an extremely kind, intelligent child. He still could have done a lot for Ukraine," said his childhood schoolteacher Lyudmila Zakharenko, recounting that her former student had a newborn daughter.

"It's scary because the best people are passing away," the 53-year-old said, choking up.

Ukrainian intelligence officer Ilya Samoilenko, captured by Russian forces after their weeks-long siege of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern city of Mariupol, described Monastyrsky's death as "a great loss."

"We're in a war. Therefore, the people involved in empowering and enforcing our defenses are critically important," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP), referring to the killed interior ministry officials.

Yet Samoilenko, with an artificial eye and prosthetic arm to attest to his brush with death defending Mariupol last year, said Ukraine could not afford to mourn long.

"We can have a couple of days of grief," he told AFP, saying the crash in Brovary was no reason to halt "forging our victory."

"We have to move. We have to proceed. We have to advance," Samoilenko, clad in camouflage, said as the ceremony closed.