Ukraine’s negotiator Rustem Umerov said Monday that two days of talks in Berlin with a U.S. delegation resulted in “real progress” toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"Over the past two days, Ukrainian-U.S. negotiations have been constructive and productive, with real progress achieved," Umerov said on social media.

"We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day," he added, though his office later said this did not mean an accord was close.

Umerov's press service told reporters that "no deal is expected by the end of the day."

"It was meant that by the end of the day we hope to finally align our positions," it added in comments to journalists.

Umerov's statements came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued talks in Berlin with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys aimed at ending the war that started with Russia's invasion in 2022.

Kyiv hopes to convince Washington that a ceasefire must be agreed without prior territorial concessions to Russia.

Zelenskyy and his team have since Sunday been meeting with U.S. envoys to discuss a U.S. plan presented several weeks ago.

Details of the plan, which was revised after earlier negotiations with the Ukrainians in Geneva and Florida, are not yet public, but according to Zelenskyy, it involves territorial concessions by Kyiv.