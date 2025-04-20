Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Fox News after the U.S. broadcaster mistakenly labeled Kyiv as a Russian city in an on-screen caption.

“If this was a mistake rather than a deliberate political statement, there should be an apology and an investigation into who made the mistake,” ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi posted on X on Sunday.

The blunder occurred during Easter coverage as the network aired simultaneous footage from Kyiv, Moscow and the Vatican.

Kyiv was falsely labeled as part of Russia in the caption.

The mislabeling drew criticism due to Fox News' reputation as a platform aligned with former President Donald Trump, who has long been accused of maintaining friendly ties with the Kremlin.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over three years ago, including an assault on Kyiv in the early days of the war.

However, Russian forces ultimately failed in their attempt to seize the capital.