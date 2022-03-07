Russia and Ukraine made some progress on opening up humanitarian corridors as they ended their third round of talks on Monday, after previous rounds brought no respite in the conflict.

The latest round of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv were held in the Belarusian city of Brest.

A Ukrainian negotiator at the talks said some small progress had been made on agreeing on logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation.

The two sides will continue talks on a ceasefire, said negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak in a video statement.

Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following the talks and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result.

The delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said the talks, focused on opening humanitarian corridors, had not met expectations.

"Our expectations from negotiations were not fulfilled," Medinsky said in televised remarks.

The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," Medinsky said. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."

The negotiator was also cited by the TASS news agency as saying that the fourth round of talks would take place soon in Belarus.