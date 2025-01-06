French President Emmanuel Macron said Kyiv needs to be "realistic" about territorial issues in future discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

"The Ukrainians must have realistic talks on territorial issues," Macron said in remarks to a meeting of French ambassadors on Monday.

Kyiv has long taken the public position that it intends to regain all territory seized by Russia over the years.

"There will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine," Macron said.

The United States, for its part, should help the Europeans to convince Russia to come to the negotiating table, he added.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he wants to end Russia's war on Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Trump said he would like to bring a quick end to the war but has been cagey on the details.

He told Time magazine in an interview published in December that he had a "very good plan" to help but that if he reveals it now "it becomes almost a worthless plan."