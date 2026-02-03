Ukraine agreed with Western partners that persistent Russian violations of a future cease-fire would trigger a coordinated military response from Europe and the U.S., the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The plan was discussed on several occasions in December and January between Ukrainian, European and American officials and would involve a multi-tiered response to any breaches of an agreed armistice by Russia, the report said.

Envoys from Kyiv, Moscow and Washington will meet in ⁠Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday for talks aimed at ending the war, FT said.

As per the proposal, any Russian breach of a cease-fire would prompt a response within 24 hours, starting with a diplomatic warning and, if necessary, action ‌by the Ukrainian army to halt the infraction, the newspaper said.

If hostilities continued beyond that, the proposal would move ​to a second phase of intervention using ‍forces from the so-called coalition of the willing, which includes many EU members ‍and ​the ‍U.K., Norway, Iceland and Türkiye, ⁠the report said.

The report ‍added that in the case of an expanded attack, a coordinated response by a Western-backed force, incorporating the U.S. military would be triggered ⁠72 hours ‌after the initial breach.