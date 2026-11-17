Ukraine struck the strategic bridge linking Russia and Crimea for a second consecutive day Tuesday as part of its largest drone attack of the war, while Russia targeted Kyiv's bridges and infrastructure.

Unverified video and pictures posted on social media appeared to show the bridge's entire road span collapsed into the Kerch Strait, blocking navigation. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

The extent of damage to the Crimean bridge, a flagship project closely associated with President Vladimir Putin after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, was not officially confirmed. The Kremlin said the first attack this week caused only minor damage.

Putin, scheduled tomorrow to begin meetings in China culminating in a trilateral summit with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, was informed about the bridge attack, the Kremlin said.

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-installed governor, said the latest strike killed two people and suspended traffic across the bridge.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack on the bridge, saying it responded to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges.

"We are ... reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," he said on X.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces struck two bridges spanning the Dnipro River and other infrastructure in the capital.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region once served as a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Residents and visitors now use it mainly, because the military relies on a land corridor through Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine.

The bridge also serves as a crucial gateway for Russia between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea for ships carrying grain, oil and liquefied petroleum gas, although the expanding drone war has severely disrupted Black Sea shipping.

Ukraine has attacked the bridge several times since Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine in February 2022. A truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for several months.

State news agencies described the overnight attack on Crimea as the largest overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russia since the full-scale war began in 2022.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down 1,441 drones over 22 regions, surpassing the previous record of 1,336 set Monday.

Air defenses repelled a major Ukrainian drone attack on the industrial cities of Ufa and Salavat in Russia's Bashkortostan region, home to several oil refineries, state media reported, citing local officials.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 800 Ukrainian drones flew towards the surrounding Moscow region, with air defenses bringing down 321 en route to the capital.

The scale and frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks increased as Russia intensified its own drone and missile campaign in a grinding war of attrition, with both sides targeting energy infrastructure and other strategic assets.

Attacks continued despite U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week, the first in nine months, and separate meetings between U.S. envoys and Putin and Zelenskyy.

Kyiv's bridge struck

In Kyiv, Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in the capital overnight.

Klitschko said Russia struck the capital's North and South bridges, a claim Moscow later confirmed, and partially damaged the metro system. The attacks caused some power and water outages and prompted transport restrictions, he said.

Russia targeted Kyiv's bridges before, causing widespread disruption.

Overnight strikes on energy infrastructure left consumers without power in eight Ukrainian regions, deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

Outages occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions.

"The situation is extremely difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Since last week, Russia has continuously attacked energy facilities in the Dnipro region," Nekrasov said.

In other attacks, local officials on Telegram said three people were injured in the Cherkasy region. They reported strikes also hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and other regions.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes, saying on Telegram they hit transport, military and energy facilities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, and port infrastructure and cargo ships.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Refinery pressure

Ukraine has sharply increased its strike campaign on Russian oil refineries since late October, launching attacks that Zelenskyy said Sunday knocked out more than half of Russia's refining capacity. Reuters could not immediately verify his claim.

Two industry sources told Reuters last week the renewed campaign reduced Russian refining capacity by about 30%.

Russian officials and media said the attacks led to fuel shortages in at least six regions, though not causing a repeat of the long queues seen at filling stations during the summer.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a major exchange of prisoners during last week's talks, but achieved no significant breakthrough on broader issues, including territory. Russia holds about a fifth of Ukrainian land, but the front line in the war remained largely static for months.