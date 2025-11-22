Ukraine and the United States are set to open discussions in Switzerland on possible terms for ending the war, a Ukrainian negotiator said Saturday, shortly after Washington delivered a peace proposal that accepts several of Moscow’s conditions.

U.S. President Donald Trump gave Kyiv less than a week to approve the 28-point plan to end the nearly four-year war war, which would see Ukraine ceding territory, cutting its army, and pledging to never join NATO.

"In the coming days in Switzerland we are launching consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement," Rustem Umerov, who is on Ukraine's negotiating team, wrote on social media.

"This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps," added Umerov, a former defence minister, who is now the Secretary of the Security Council.

He previously led a few rounds of negotiations with Russia in Türkiye, which yielded no breakthrough.

This time, Zelensky appointed his top aide, Andriy Yermak, to lead the team, according to a presidential decree.

The decree said the talks will also include "representatives of the Russian Federation."

There were no immediate confirmation from Russia whether it would join the talks.