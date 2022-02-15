Ukraine said Tuesday that the sites of the country's Defense Ministry and armed forces, as well as two state banks, were hit by a cyberattack that could have Russian origins.

The announcement from Ukraine's communications watchdog comes with the former Soviet republic fearing a possible attack from Russian forces conducting massive military drills at its frontiers.

The affected sites include the Oschadbank state savings bank and Privat24 – two of the country's largest financial institutions.

The Defense Ministry site showed an error message saying the site was "undergoing technical maintenance."

The watchdog said Privat24 was hit by "a massive denial of service (DDOS) attack."

"It cannot be excluded that the aggressor is resorting to dirty tricks," the watchdog said in reference to Russia.

The cyberattack comes amid tensions in Ukraine, which is feared to be on the brink of a possible invasion by Russian forces.

A buildup of some 100,000 Russian troops around the ex-Soviet country spurred European leaders and Washington to warn of sweeping economic penalties if Russia escalates an ongoing separatist conflict in Ukraine by sending in troops.

Tensions have been exacerbated by Russian military drills, including near Ukraine and in Belarus, where the United States says some 30,000 troops are participating in exercises scheduled to run until Feb. 20.