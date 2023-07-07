The aftermath of a devastating Russian rocket attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv revealed a rising death toll, which stood at 10.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram that the 10th victim, a woman, was recovered from the rubble of an apartment building on Friday morning.

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, a total of 42 people were injured, including three children, in the missile strike that occurred on Wednesday night in a residential area.

Heartbreaking videos showcased the complete destruction of the upper floors of a large apartment block with multiple entrances.

Official sources confirmed damage to a total of 35 buildings in the vicinity.

As a sign of respect and mourning, a two-day period of mourning was declared in the city.

Mayor Sadovyi described this attack as the most severe on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the start of the full-scale Russian war on Ukraine over 16 months ago.

The Ukrainian air force revealed that Russia had carried out the assault using Kalibr cruise missiles, which were launched from the Black Sea.

Fortunately, the air defense system was able to intercept and destroy seven out of the 10 Russian missiles.

Lviv, situated approximately 70 kilometers east of the border with Poland, was not only known for its original population of 720,000 inhabitants but also served as a refuge for many individuals fleeing the conflict-ridden regions in eastern Ukraine.