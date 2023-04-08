Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted the country's Muslim minority Crimean Tatar community for an official state iftar (fast-breaking dinner) for the first time on Friday, as he criticized Russia's treatment in the peninsula.

Russia wrested control of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and pushed through a referendum on the annexation that was condemned as fraudulent and illegitimate by Ukraine and its Western allies.

"Russia's attempt to enslave Ukraine ... began exactly with the occupation of Crimea, exactly with repressions against Crimean, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar freedom and of Crimean Muslims," he told Ukrainian Muslim leaders and ambassadors from Muslim countries.

This handout photo taken and received by the Ukrainian presidential press service on April 7, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending an iftar (fast-breaking meal) with Muslim Ukrainian servicemen, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Kyiv, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Service via AFP)

The Tatar community, which accounted for 12-15% of the two million Crimea residents, largely boycotted the 2014 vote.

Moscow then banned the Mejlis — the traditional assembly of the Tatar Muslim minority in Crimea — declaring it an extremist organization and has jailed members of the community since, citing security concerns.

"There is no alternative for Ukraine, or for the world, other than the de-occupation of Crimea. We will return to Crimea," Zelenskyy said, before handing out awards to several Muslim Ukrainian servicemen.

Zelenskyy, speaking at a mosque outside the center of the capital, announced that Ukraine was beginning a new tradition of hosting an official iftar, the meal breaking the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Ukraine is grateful to the Muslims of our country and to everyone in the Muslim community of the world who, like us, longs for peace and protection from evil," he added.

Several Muslim-majority countries, including Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, have positioned themselves as mediators in the conflict in Ukraine, brokering agreements between Kyiv and Moscow on grain exports or prisoner exchanges.

Russia has a large Muslim minority from southern regions, including Chechnya and Dagestan, many of whom are fighting for Moscow in Ukraine.