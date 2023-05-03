Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia's claims that Kyiv attempted to carry out a drone attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Moscow said two drones were shot down at the president's residence on Wednesday.

"We didn't attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal. We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities," Zelenskyy told reporters at a joint news conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian "terrorist" assassination attempt.

Kyiv said it had "nothing to do" with the alleged attack, suggesting it was "staged" by Moscow, while the US said the report should be taken with a "shaker of salt".

Russia announced the incident after a series of major sabotage attacks in the run-up to celebrations for the nation's most important holiday on May 9, marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis.